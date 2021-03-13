Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after buying an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 858,533 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 94,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 405,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 404,847 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,110. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

