Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,172,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,454 shares of company stock worth $35,407,780. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

