Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,665 Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $185.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $185.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.40.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

