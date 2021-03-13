Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $51.61. 10,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $51.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

