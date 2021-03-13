Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 908 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Unum Group by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unum Group by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,045. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

