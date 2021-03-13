Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Jde Peets from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Jde Peets alerts:

Shares of Jde Peets stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24. Jde Peets has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.