Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
