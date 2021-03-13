Credit Suisse Group Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $40.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $775,000. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 74.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

