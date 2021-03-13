Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,143 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 134,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,454 shares of company stock valued at $35,407,780. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

