Credit Agricole S A Invests $8.42 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,171 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $395.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

