Credit Agricole S A Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 457.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Target were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.91. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

