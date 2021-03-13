Credit Agricole S A Has $9.76 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 124.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,203 shares of company stock worth $43,576,187. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $451.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

