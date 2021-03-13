Credit Agricole S A Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,852 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.47.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 7,131 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $557,644.20. Insiders sold 40,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,620 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

