Credit Agricole S A Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,150 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

