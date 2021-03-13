Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,162 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cree were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth $4,968,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cree by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $66,922,000 after buying an additional 389,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cree by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter.

CREE stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

