CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

CRA International has increased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $71.14 on Friday. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $72.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $543.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. CRA International’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

