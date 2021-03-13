Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Covetrus by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Covetrus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,097,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,648. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

