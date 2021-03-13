Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post sales of $474.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.50 million and the highest is $487.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

CVA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 519,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

