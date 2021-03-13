Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $271.45 and last traded at $275.28. Approximately 1,491,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,241,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.16.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $395,726.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,788,368. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.