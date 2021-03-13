Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $331.40. 227,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.