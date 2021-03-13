CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 724,200 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the February 11th total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.82.

Shares of CSGP opened at $818.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $876.44 and its 200-day moving average is $870.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

