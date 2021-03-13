CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $725,380.56 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,532,820.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 106,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.