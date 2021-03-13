CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $725,380.56 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,532,820.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.
- On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.
- On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $418,423.75.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22.
NASDAQ CRVL traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 106,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.87.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
See Also: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.