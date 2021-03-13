CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $321,675.53 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,230,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.
- On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.
- On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22.
CRVL traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. 106,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.87.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
