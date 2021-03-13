CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $321,675.53 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,230,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22.

CRVL traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. 106,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CorVel by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CorVel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

