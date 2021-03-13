Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.