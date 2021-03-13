Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corteva by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 745,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 96,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.90 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.