Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

