CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Trading Up 7%

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.23. 1,506,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,498,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Get CorMedix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $301.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CorMedix by 609.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 16.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.