CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COR. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.60.

COR opened at $116.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.63. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

