Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Trimmed by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

