Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copa by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,715,000 after purchasing an additional 365,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copa by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after acquiring an additional 55,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copa by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,719,000 after buying an additional 189,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 64,344 shares during the period.

CPA stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

