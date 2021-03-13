Cooke & Bieler LP Has $17.78 Million Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,428 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100,460 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital raised their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

