Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSDF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.