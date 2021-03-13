Contrasting TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.06, suggesting a potential downside of 26.08%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42% TETRA Technologies -17.78% -11.74% -1.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.34 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -55.80

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TETRA Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2019, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 4,175 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard, custom-designed, and engineered compressor packages; and sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provision of services to support the needs of customers who own compression equipment. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

