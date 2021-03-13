Contrasting Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) & Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Plus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $109.14 million 6.72 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -16.35 Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 3.89 -$10.89 million N/A N/A

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intersect ENT and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 1 4 3 0 2.25 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus target price of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.69%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Risk and Volatility

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23% Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41%

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

