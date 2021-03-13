Contrasting Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group 4.13% 5.68% 1.73% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $231.69 million 0.77 $4.93 million N/A N/A Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.49 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Alaska Communications Systems Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.02, suggesting that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alaska Communications Systems Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in Delhi and Mumbai. It offers GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it provides mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

