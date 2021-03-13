Continental Resources’ (CLR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

