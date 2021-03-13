ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Peiyen Chuang Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WISH opened at $18.64 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently issued reports on WISH. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.