ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Peiyen Chuang Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of WISH opened at $18.64 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.
ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.
ContextLogic Company Profile
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
