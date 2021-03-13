ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $810,000.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85.

WISH stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WISH. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

