Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $814.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

