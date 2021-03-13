Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $32,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,124,950. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

