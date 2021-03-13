Constellation Software Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,703.19 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52-week high of C$1,789.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,645.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,578.94. The stock has a market cap of C$36.09 billion and a PE ratio of 82.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,754.86.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

