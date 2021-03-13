Connie H. Kwong Sells 2,750 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MXL opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 658.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

