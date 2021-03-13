ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

