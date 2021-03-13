Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get Conformis alerts:

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.