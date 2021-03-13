Conceal Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,186.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $16,186.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,188.73 or 0.99808104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00031561 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00391907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00293923 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00754832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00080646 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001890 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,631,935 coins and its circulating supply is 10,144,088 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.