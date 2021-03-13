Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,891. The stock has a market cap of $723.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

