comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) vs. Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Head to Head Review

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares comScore and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $388.64 million 0.60 -$339.00 million ($5.33) -0.60 Envestnet $900.13 million 4.23 -$16.78 million $1.21 58.09

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for comScore and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envestnet 0 3 7 1 2.82

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.74%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $85.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Envestnet.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -15.53% -20.81% -7.34% Envestnet -0.69% 10.44% 4.91%

Summary

Envestnet beats comScore on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; and Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide end-to-end solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include box office analytics, trend analysis, and insights for movie studios and movie theater operators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

