Comparing Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Civista Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 32.52 $24.85 million $1.14 122.19 Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 3.07 $33.88 million $2.01 11.56

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Silvergate Capital and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $98.17, suggesting a potential downside of 29.53%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.81, suggesting a potential downside of 14.71%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Silvergate Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 21.61% 6.45% 0.71% Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14%

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

