Comparing First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) & Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First BanCorp. and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 11.28% 3.63% 0.54% Washington Trust Bancorp 25.03% 13.05% 1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First BanCorp. and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.20%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.28%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than First BanCorp..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First BanCorp. and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $766.47 million 3.45 $167.38 million $0.75 16.15 Washington Trust Bancorp $264.74 million 3.55 $69.12 million $3.96 13.76

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First BanCorp. pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats First BanCorp. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 46 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machines, telephone, internet, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2019, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 12 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and one branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

