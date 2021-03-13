Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.97. 2,306,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,284,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

