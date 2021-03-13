Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.97. 2,306,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,284,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
Further Reading: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.